Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Community helps define Ramadan for Muslims in Henrico

Imam and resident scholar Abdur Rahman Mostafa
Dina Weinstein/Henrico Citizen
Imam and resident scholar Abdur Rahman Mostafa stands outside the West End Islamic Center at 5000 Shady Grove Road in Glen Allen during Ramadan.
Imam and resident scholar Abdur Rahman Mostafa
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — On a recent weekday afternoon at the West End Islamic Center at 5000 Shady Grove Road in Glen Allen, a young congregant voices the call to prayer, bringing about a dozen boys and men to assemble in a row at the front of the great carpeted prayer hall.

They go through the paces of the afternoon prayer together on an afternoon during the holy month of Ramadan, which for Muslims worldwide runs this year from Feb. 18 to March 19. Click here to keep reading on the Henrico Citizen.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone