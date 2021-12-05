Northam to remove Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that his administration will remove an enormous pedestal that until earlier this year held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The announcement marks a reversal in course from September, when the Richmond statue was removed but the Democratic governor said the 40-foot-tall graffiti-covered pedestal would stay.
His administration also announced plans to transfer ownership of the grassy island in the middle of a traffic circle where the statue was located to the city of Richmond.
The move comes about a month before Northam leaves office.
Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in next month and has expressed less enthusiasm about the statue’s removal.
SIZEABLE NEWS: @GovernorVA announces the pedestal where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood will come down. Work beginning tomorrow morning and completed by Dec. 31. The @nytimes named the monument the most influential piece of protest art of the 21st century. @CBS6 #RVA pic.twitter.com/yXT0o4rran— Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) December 5, 2021