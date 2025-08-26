How to support Richmond animals this National Dog Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Today is National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a visit to one of Richmond's animal shelters?

Richmond Animal League (RAL) was founded in 1979 by a group of volunteers to provide support to animals in need. Today, RAL continues to provide services to animals in the community such as a low cost spay/neuter clinic, a trap, neuter, return (TNR) service for feral cats, vaccines, and other medical treatment.

RAL sees National Dog Day as a way to bring focus to the dogs at their shelter. That includes a senior bonded pair, Kayla May and Remie James. Ages 8 and 9, the shelter says they are incredibly sweet and loving and are searching for their forever home together.

Other ways to celebrate National Dog Day besides adoption are by donating and volunteering.

“There are a lot of ways the community can get involved with Richmond Animal League and with helping us. The biggest one, because we are non-profit, is donations," said Allana Maiden, Development and Communications Coordinator at RAL.

RAL also offers volunteer experiences, fostering opportunities, and annual events. For more information, visit their website.

