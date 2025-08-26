Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How to support Richmond animals this National Dog Day

RAL - Kayla May
WTVR
RAL - Kayla May
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 26, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Today is National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a visit to one of Richmond's animal shelters?

Richmond Animal League (RAL) was founded in 1979 by a group of volunteers to provide support to animals in need. Today, RAL continues to provide services to animals in the community such as a low cost spay/neuter clinic, a trap, neuter, return (TNR) service for feral cats, vaccines, and other medical treatment.

RAL sees National Dog Day as a way to bring focus to the dogs at their shelter. That includes a senior bonded pair, Kayla May and Remie James. Ages 8 and 9, the shelter says they are incredibly sweet and loving and are searching for their forever home together.

RAL - Remie James and Kayla May

Other ways to celebrate National Dog Day besides adoption are by donating and volunteering.

“There are a lot of ways the community can get involved with Richmond Animal League and with helping us. The biggest one, because we are non-profit, is donations," said Allana Maiden, Development and Communications Coordinator at RAL.

RAL also offers volunteer experiences, fostering opportunities, and annual events. For more information, visit their website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone