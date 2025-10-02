Railroad repairs cause detours that miff some Dinwiddie drivers

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Norfolk Southern Railroad is conducting repairs at railroad crossings throughout Dinwiddie County, but some residents are raising concerns about communication and safety during the road closures.

The railroad company is working on dozens of crossings with county roads to make them smoother for vehicles.

However, the repairs often require shutting down roads entirely, creating lengthy detours for drivers.

"It's a 20-minute detour to go around to get back to US 460 to go either towards Blackstone or towards Dinwiddie," concerned driver Jamie Van Cleef said.

Last year, Norfolk Southern faced complaints from neighbors and county law enforcement, fire and EMS about inadequate notice when crossings were shut down in Dinwiddie County.

This year, the railroad attempted to provide more advance warning, but communication issues persisted, some neighbors said.

WTVR

"Monday they put up signs saying road closed at the railroad tracks. The road was not closed. It was still open," Van Cleef said.

The crossing at Baltimore Road didn't officially close until Wednesday morning. Some residents affected by the closure believe a couple of days' notice isn't sufficient.

"A week or two in advance and let us know about how much time it's going to take to do it," Vernon Daulton said.

Dinwiddie County confirmed that the contractor for the railroad provided them with advance notice of road closures regarding railroad crossing repairs.

Daulton noted that Baltimore Road is home to many senior citizens, making the closure particularly concerning for residents.

"For Fire and Rescue Squad, it's just hard for them to get to us if we needed it," Daulton said.

WTVR

Residents like Daulton would prefer the county also provide notifications via phone and text message. The railroad told neighbors the crossing should only be closed for one day.

I reached out to Dinwiddie County about the concerns and was told public safety remains a top priority. Dinwiddie Emergency Communications is working with neighboring localities as needed to ensure prompt responses to areas affected by road closures.

The county also shares road closure updates on the county Facebook page.

Norfolk Southern Railroad provided CBS 6 with the following statement:

We coordinated with local officials to place detour signs ahead of the work to give residents a safe, alternative route. The work should be completed today. We know these temporary closures can be an inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this important maintenance to keep our railroad safely operating and crossings smooth. If you have questions about the detour itself, you may want to check with county officials.

Dinwiddie County provided CBS 6 with the following statement:

MG Global, a contractor for Norfolk Southern Railroad, has agreed to provide Dinwiddie County with advance notice of road closures related to railroad crossing repairs.

Public safety remains our top priority. Dinwiddie Emergency Communications is working with neighboring localities as needed to ensure prompt response to calls in areas affected by closures.

Dinwiddie County will share updates on road closures on its Facebook page.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.