Driver killed in King William wreck ran off road and hit trees before being ejected, troopers say

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of the 35-year-old driver killed in a wreck in rural King William County early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of West River Road around 4 a.m., according to Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police.

Investigators said a Dodge Ram pickup was headed east when it ran off the road and hit several trees.

The driver, Rafael William Smith Polanco of West Point, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, according to troopers.

Officials said Polanco was not wearing a seat belt.

West River Road was closed while crash reconstruction teams responded.

Officials said their "active investigation" into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

