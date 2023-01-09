Report shows 25% of Virginia homes have dangerous levels of this radioactive gas

RICHMOND, Va. -- January is "Radon Action Month," and the American Lung Association (ALA) said a lack of attention can lead to long-term concerns.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground that can enter your home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings.

According to the ALA, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. It’s responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year.

What’s also concerning, a recent report by "State of Lung Cancer" reveals that high levels of radon are detected in about 25% of Virginia homes.

This January, the ALA is urging everyone to test their home for radon. These tests cost around $25 at the store, according to Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health for the American Lung Association.

You can also request one through the Virginia Department of Health for just a $3 shipping fee.

Stewart explained certain parts of Virginia tend to have higher radon levels, like the southwestern part of the state near the mountains, but areas like the Eastern Shore tend to see lower levels.

"We know that high levels of radon have been found everywhere, even in counties that have otherwise a relatively low average," Stewart noted. "And so that's why we want everyone to test.”

If you do a test and find high radon levels in your home, there are steps you can take.

"To fix the radon problem in a home, it normally involves sealing up entry routes, installing a pipe, an inline fan operates continuously a very low power fan, but enough to keep the radon from entering the house and actually draws radon out from under the building slab, sends it to the outdoor air, where then it gets dispersed," explained Stewart. "The idea is that radon doesn't even enter the house to begin with."

You can visit the American Lung Association website for more information about radon.