Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Radio One hands out 1,000 backpacks at 'Prep for Success' giveaway

items.[0].videoTitle
Radio One hands out 1,000 backpacks at 'Prep for Success' giveaway
RadioOneDrive.jpg
Posted at 8:24 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 20:24:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Radio One hosted their 7th annual Prep For Success school supplies giveaway in partnership with Anthem Health Keepers Plus on Saturday in Richmond.

The Maryland-based radio group aimed to dole out 1,000 backpacks stuffed with supplies for students getting ready to start a brand new school year.

Employees spent last weekend collecting donations outside area Walmart stores before handing them out at the the drive-thru only event.

“We're offering a starter kit with their school supplies as well as other resources on site,” Jasmine Snead with Radio One said.

Vendors also gave out new clothes and shoes to help kids look and feel their best when they return to the their classrooms.

Radio One operates stations, The Box 102.7, iPower 104.1, Kiss 105.7 and Praise 104.7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.