Radio One hands out 1,000 backpacks at 'Prep for Success' giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Radio One hosted their 7th annual Prep For Success school supplies giveaway in partnership with Anthem Health Keepers Plus on Saturday in Richmond.

The Maryland-based radio group aimed to dole out 1,000 backpacks stuffed with supplies for students getting ready to start a brand new school year.

Employees spent last weekend collecting donations outside area Walmart stores before handing them out at the the drive-thru only event.

“We're offering a starter kit with their school supplies as well as other resources on site,” Jasmine Snead with Radio One said.

Vendors also gave out new clothes and shoes to help kids look and feel their best when they return to the their classrooms.

Radio One operates stations, The Box 102.7, iPower 104.1, Kiss 105.7 and Praise 104.7.