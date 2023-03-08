Country music fans remember beloved Richmond radio host Catfish: 'He basically built K95'

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you were a country music radio fan in Richmond, Virginia in the 1980s and 90s, chances are you knew the voice of Jim "Catfish" Metzger.

Metzger, the longtime deejay on Richmond's country music station K95, died Monday at age 79.

"He made a mark on the Richmond community," Garret Doll, K95 host and program director, said. "He started with K95 at a small studio in Hopewell, and then they moved to the Arboretum and then to the studio that that we're in now. So he basically built K95."

Metzger spent almost three decades with the station. His career there ended in 2016.

"[Catfish's longtime co-host Lori Kelly] said she loved coming to work and being surprised at what he was going to say next," Doll shared. "She loved his outlook on helping people, the community, and he always greeted everybody with a smile."

Doll said Metzger's impact on listeners was similar as condolences have poured in since news broke of his passing.

"He lived, ate, and breathed K95. The country lifestyle. That's what Richmonders were attracted to," Doll said. "They loved him for it. They embraced him. That allowed him the longevity that he had here."

Mark Abrams is a K95 fan who listened to Catfish while working at his old engraving business on Broad Street.

"Something really appealing about the way he came across and just enjoyed it. We liked the music. And we'd like to listen to him and Lori," Abrams said. "He was a very, very friendly person. You couldn't talk to him for half a minute without him smiling and laughing."

Doll said Catfish's legacy will continue through K95 Country Fest , an idea Metzger helped launch, and in the memories of those generations of listeners.

Catfish was a legend in radio in general and here in Richmond and he will be missed.

A memorial service for Catfish will be held on Friday. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to donate to the 9/11 foundation Tunnels to Towers.

