No one physically harmed in Virginia Army ammunition plant explosion

RADFORD, Va. — No one was injured in an explosion early Friday at a U.S. Army ammunition plant in southwestern Virginia, authorities said.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the ammunition production area of the plant, which produces superior-performing propellants, energetics and munitions, authorities with the Radford Army Ammunition Plant said in a statement.

Officials with the Army plant could not be reached for further comment regarding the size and nature of the explosion.

“Producing ammunition is a dangerous business,” the plant statement said. “Many safety protocols are put in place to ensure operators are exposed to as little danger as possible. Today’s incident shows the effectiveness of those protocols.”

The explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

