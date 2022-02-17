Richmond Police identify woman found dead on street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a woman who was found dead on the street on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Rachel Scott, 42, of Beaverdam, Virginia.

On Monday around 11:42 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of South Randolph Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found a woman with apparent injuries and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.