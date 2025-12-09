After concerned neighbors spotted her in Richmond, this turkey is now up for adoption at RACC

RICHMOND, Va. — A female turkey is up for adoption at Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

RACC director Christie Chipps-Peters said officers had been getting calls from concerned residents in a South Richmond neighborhood who spotted the turkey.

RACC officers found the turkey and captured it last week at an apartment complex off Fernbrook Drive.

The turkey is now up for adoption. Chipps-Peters said the shelter has had a lot of interest from potential adopters.

