Richmond animal shelter raises funds for Thanksgiving dinners

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is asking for your help to provide Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of families in need.

The Chamberlayne Avenue shelter announced on their Facebook page they’re joining forces with Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building and St. Paul’s Baptist Church to raise money for Operation Harvest 2025: The RVA Community Thanksgiving Distribution.

Various groups and nonprofits provide free Thanksgiving dinner supplies including macaroni and cheese, stuffing, corn and gift cards for turkey.

RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said funding cuts and an increase need has left a gap in revenue this year.

“I think the word is definitely getting out. I think the need is also growing in the community — with funding cuts and grant funding not coming through,” she said. “I think that everybody that had been able to provide support is sort of scrambling.”

The shelter is hoping to raise $26,000 to provide food for 2,000 families at the distribution scheduled for Thursday, November 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway.

As of Monday morning, the community has donate more than $2,600 to support the cause.

“$26,000 is a lot of money. I don't know if we're going to make it. I don't know if we can get there, but we can try,” Chipps-Peters said.

There are also slots available to sign up to provide canned corn, canned green beans, fresh collars, and gift cards for turkeys.

“We want to keep families together. We want to keep the pets with our people. We want to keep their people housed and fed. I think it's a big circle of everybody helping as many people as we possibly can in this really trying time,” Chipps-Peters said.

If you're interested in signing up to provide food, click here.

To donate to RACC's fundraiser, click here.

