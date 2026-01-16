All pet adoptions at Richmond Animal Care and Control sponsored through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — All pet adoptions at Richmond Animal Care and Control are sponsored through Sunday, the shelter announced on social media Friday.

"This long weekend is the PERFECT time to add a furry friend to your life! Come see us!" the social media post said.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for a list of requirements and to see available pets.

