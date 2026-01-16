Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All pet adoptions at Richmond Animal Care and Control sponsored through the weekend

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 16, 2026
RICHMOND, Va. — All pet adoptions at Richmond Animal Care and Control are sponsored through Sunday, the shelter announced on social media Friday.

"This long weekend is the PERFECT time to add a furry friend to your life! Come see us!" the social media post said.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for a list of requirements and to see available pets.

