RACC sponsors pet adoptions for Father's Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will sponsor all adoptions this weekend to make space in the shelter.
Adoption fees will be waived on the following days and times:
- Friday, June 13, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 14, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 15, 12 to 4 p.m.
The RACC shelter is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.
The RACC shelter is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.
