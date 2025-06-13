RACC sponsors pet adoptions for Father's Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will sponsor all adoptions this weekend to make space in the shelter.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

Adoption fees will be waived on the following days and times:

Friday, June 13, 12 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 14, 12 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, 12 to 4 p.m.

The RACC shelter is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.

