Richmond Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees ahead of winter storm: 'We need your help'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control has waived all adoption fees Friday and Saturday in hopes of freeing up space before the weekend winter storm.

"We need your help to make cage space before the storm," the shelter said on social media.

RACC is also looking for immediate fosters in order to help more pets.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for a look at adoptable pets.

