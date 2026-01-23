Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
69  WX Alerts 25  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees ahead of winter storm: 'We need your help'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan 23, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan 23, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control has waived all adoption fees Friday and Saturday in hopes of freeing up space before the weekend winter storm.

"We need your help to make cage space before the storm," the shelter said on social media.

RACC is also looking for immediate fosters in order to help more pets.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for a look at adoptable pets.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone