How you can help give kids in need a bike for Christmas: 'Make that dream come true'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Area Bicycling Association’s (RABA) Heart of Virginia Bike Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, and will benefit the Brain Injury Association of VA and the RABA Foundation’s “Bikes For Kids program,” which delivers some 500 bicycles to area children in need.

The Festival is centered around the Hanover County Courthouse and features four, fully-supported bike rides:



a family-friendly 11-mile course

a half-metric century (34 miles)

a metric century (65 miles)

a new, 102- mile English century ride

Andrew Mann with RABA said to bring the whole family.

“After the rides there will be food, music, and fun with many area vendors and plenty of activities for children,” said Mann.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia, which for 35 years has been exclusively devoted to serving Virginians with brain injury, their families, and those that care for and about them.

“Their mission is to advance education, awareness, support, treatment, and research, to improve the quality of life for all people affected by brain injury,” Mann said.

You may recall, the RABA Foundation’s Bikes for Kids program raises money every year to purchase new bicycles and helmets to donate to the Richmond area Christmas Mothers, so they, in turn, can give them to less fortunate parents with children in our community.

“Do you remember how much fun it was to find a bike next to the Christmas tree?” asked Mann. “Help us make that dream come true for kids in need.”

Mann points out the ride routes follow the Patrick Henry and Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary route and feature plenty of central Virginia’s historic terrain and rolling countryside.

