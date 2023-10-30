The story behind this art display in Richmond park: 'Has anyone slept?'

RICHMOND, Va. – Members of Richmond's Jewish community created an art display as a form of "quiet activism" in Monroe Park Sunday.

The display features the names and faces of the 239 hostages, many of them children, taken by Hamas during its bloody rampage more than three weeks ago

"What horror. Has anyone slept?” Melissa Krumbein, who helped organize the display, said. “Has any parent slept knowing that their children may be dead or alive? I know I haven't."

Several of the organizers said they know the family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was taken hostage by Hamas and used to live in Richmond.

There have been similar displays of quiet activism in places like London and New York.

Organizers urged people to call their representatives in Congress daily to pressure them to work to ensure the hostages are safely released.

The Richmond park has seen several Pro-Palestinian vigils and rallies in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Palestinian death toll passed 8,000, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids, and on Sunday, a Jewish settler fatally shot a Palestinian man harvesting olives near the city of Nablus.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Hamas attack on Oct. 7.