Mother of 'young man who prayed' in Richmond to United Nations: 'Time is running out'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of a 23-year-old man, who spent part of his childhood in Richmond, Virginia, before his family moved to Israel, spoke before the United Nations in New York Thursday about the horrors her son is facing.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was at a techno music festival in Israel when Hamas attacked on Oct. 7.

He and other young people ran to a bomb shelter and managed to survive. It is believed he had his arm blown off during the attack, based on video.

Rachel Goldberg called on world leaders to take action for her son as well as the estimated 200 hostages from 33 countries being held by Hamas militants.

She asked leaders to demand proof of life and push for them to receive medical aid.

"I implore world leaders both seen and unseen who have been working tirelessly to get all the hostages free, I beseech you on behalf of all people everywhere to remain steadfast to determined and tenacious,” Goldberg said. “And may God be with you because the time is running out to save them. The time is running out to save all of us."

Goldberg added that hatred is easy and that war always ends up hurting the innocent.

While Goldberg said she does not know if her son is still alive, she said she will keep fighting for him and all those who have been taken hostage.

Rabbi David Asher, of Keneseth Beth Israel in Richmond, said earlier this month that Goldberg-Polin worshiped at the synagogue during their time in Richmond.

"This young man who prayed here in this room, and is now in Gaza held as hostage, we believe, he hasn't been heard from since since the Sabbath. So it's been very difficult," Rabbi Asher said Oct. 9.

