Family thanks '295 Heroes' for helping beloved father in final moments after crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Quavell Montgomery’s family thanked the strangers who stopped on I-295 in Henrico County after he suddenly experienced a medical emergency and crashed his car.

“On behalf of our entire family, we want to extend our deepest thanks to you all for the care, love, and support you gave to Quavell in what may have been his final moments,” Montgomery's family said in a statement sent to CBS 6.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Mills said Montgomery crashed into a tree and his 2015 Nissan Altima caught on fire at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 on Interstate 295 near Woodman Road. Mills believed the driver may have fallen asleep or had a seizure as his medication was found inside his car and there were no signs of braking.

Susie Gorman was the first driver who stopped to help after seeing a smoking car stuck in the wood line. Benjamin Footer, a Marine, had just filled up his truck’s giant water tank after leaving a nearby job site and delivered water to put out the flames.

Virginia State Police also acknowledged Duke White Jr., who broke the vehicle’s windows with his bare hands to give the driver air. Others used hammers to break windows and fire extinguishers to attempt to put out the flames.

VSP said an unidentified off-duty nurse helped maintain the victim’s airway until Henrico Fire and EMS arrived and cut him out of the car.

“Those final moments are never easy, but your presence made a difference — not just for Quavell but for all of us. Whether you offered medical care, emotional support, a helping hand, or simply your time, please know that your kindness did not go unnoticed,” the family said.

Montgomery’s sister, Myesha, confirmed her brother passed away at VCU Medical Center on Monday, September 15. She said her brother is a father to za’Niyah M. and his funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

“Virginia State Police is especially grateful to the citizens who stopped and risked their own safety to help Trooper Mills keep the driver alive until fire and EMS could arrive,” Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in a statement earlier this week. “Their quick actions, along with others who assisted, are credited with helping save the driver’s life.”

WTVR courtesy of the Montgomery family

The Montgomery family’s full statement:

To the 295 heroes!

On behalf of our entire family, we want to extend our deepest thanks to you all for the care, love, and support you gave to Quavell in what may have been his final moments.

Those final moments are never easy, but your presence made a difference — not just for Quavell but for all of us. Whether you offered medical care, emotional support, a helping hand, or simply your time, please know that your kindness did not go unnoticed.

You helped ease his pain. You brought comfort and calm when things were uncertain. You reminded us that he wasn’t alone — that there are good, compassionate people willing to show up and walk beside others through the hardest moments of life.

We are especially grateful for Benjamin “the way you step in to help with the water. The men who help break windows! The woman who cleared his airways! The woman who prayed with him! The woman who recorded the video so we can know he wasn’t alone. Those acts of love meant more to us than we can ever express.

Though Quavell is no longer with us, the care you showed lives on in our hearts. Thank you for being there. Thank you for being a part of his story — and ours.

With heartfelt appreciation,

The Montgomery’s

Quavell’s sister, Myesha, shared a separate statement in memory of her brother.

It’s hard to believe you’re gone. There are so many things I still want to say to you, and so many moments I wish we could have shared. Writing this letter feels like a small way to keep you close, even though you’re no longer here. You were more than just my brother — you were my friend, my protector, and sometimes my greatest challenge. You were also the greatest father. But no matter what, I always loved you, and I always will. I miss your laugh, your voice, the way you put others first, told stories that made everyone laugh or always had my back when things got tough. The world feels a little emptier without you in it. Sometimes I catch myself wanting to call you, to tell you about something funny that happened or something I’m going through. And then I remember and it hurts all over again. But I also remember the good times, and I hold those close to my heart. I hope wherever you are now, you’ve found peace. I hope you know how much you are loved by friends and family. You made a mark on this world and on my life that nothing can ever erase. Until we meet again, I’ll carry your memory with me. I’ll try to live in a way that would make you proud, and I’ll never stop loving you.

-Loving sister Myesha

Email tributes or memories of Quavell Montgomery to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube