Pusha T to headline 'Made in Virginia Market' ahead of Spanberger inauguration

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Pusha T performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
RICHMOND, Va. — Rapper Pusha T will headline Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's Made in Virginia Market in Richmond on Friday, Jan. 16 ahead of her inauguration on Saturday.

The Virginia Beach native will perform alongside Richmond and Hampton Roads artists at the free-to-attend market, which will feature over 40 Virginia artists, small businesses and food vendors. The event runs from 3 to 8 p.m. at 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom (100 N 17th Street).

Pusha T is scheduled to perform at 7:35 p.m. Other artists in the lineup include TeezySoDope from Hampton Roads, Høly River from Richmond, SynHERgi from Hampton Roads and ELONCE from Richmond.

For a full list of vendors participating in the market, click here. Spanberger's inauguration will take place Saturday, Jan. 17.

