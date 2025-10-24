Coats for Kids: Elementary students take part in 'really fun' donation drive

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Puritan Cleaners has launched its annual Coats for Kids drive to help children across central Virginia stay warm as temperatures drop.

Students at Twin Hickory Elementary School in Short Pump kicked off this year's event by donating more than 250 coats. The school recognized the children for their contributions during a special assembly.

"I think that's awesome, because if we get a lot of coats for kids, then nobody will feel cold and everybody can live happily," one student said.

Another child called the event "really fun" and said she "felt proud to be a part of donating the coats."

Community members can join the mission by bringing coats and jackets to any Puritan Cleaners location through the end of November. The company will clean and repair each coat before delivering them to the Salvation Army for distribution to local families in need.

Puritan especially needs children's coats for this year's drive.

Since the program began in 1988, Puritan has collected nearly half a million coats, helping thousands of families each winter throughout the community.

