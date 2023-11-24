Pups at Virginia animal shelter celebrate Thanksgiving with special meal

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Thanksgiving was not just a day of feasting for humans. In fact, some lucky animals at Powhatan Animal Control were served some delicious food.

Dogs at the facility enjoyed a healthy serving of green beans, peas, carrots, apples, blueberries, pumpkin, Fresh Pet dog food morsels as "stuffing" and Fresh Pet log of food as the "meat." The pups also received Frosty Paws for desert.

"Thank you everyone who donated the supplies needed for this event that the dogs absolutely love," animal control workers wrote.

The dogs are available for adoption when the shelter reopens Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

