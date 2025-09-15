Puppy found in Richmond dumpster dies despite rescue effort

RICHMOND, Va. — A six-week-old puppy discovered in a Richmond dumpster Friday night has died, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC named the puppy Sapphire after she was found wrapped in a plastic Walmart bag in a dumpster along the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

The person who discovered Sapphire wrapped the puppy in a t-shirt and called RACC for help.

"Her little body was unable to handle attempts to stabilize and she declined to the point that euthanasia was a blessing," RACC said on social media. "Our team is heartbroken and angry and sad and mad."

Richmond Animal Care and Control

RACC said it is channeling its anger toward finding the person or people responsible for putting Sapphire in the trash.

The organization is asking anyone with information to call them at 804-646-5573, email daniel.leech@rva.gov, or send them a message over social media.

"Thanks to each of you for the love, prayers and support to help save Sapphire. We are so grateful to have you on our life saving team," RACC said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.