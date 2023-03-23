Her struggles with diabetes nearly claimed her life. She hopes sharing her stories will help people prevail.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Holding up some of her earliest work, Ariel Brown marvels that two decades later, they lay next to a published book with her name on it.

Brown has written about her Type 1 diabetes journey. Diagnosed when she was 12 years old, it was tough news for the soon-to-be teenager. She said friends now tell her they had no idea.

"Because I hid it. Like my insulin pumps, when I checked my blood sugar. I didn't want anybody, I wanted to fit in with everybody. So it just was a rough time," Brown recalled.

She credits her parents and doctors for teaching her how to live with diabetes and is now a certified medical assistant at an endocrinologist's office.

The book started in 2019 as an idea when her daughter Kaliya was scared about Brown's diabetes. She couldn't find a book her daughter could relate to. Her doctors gave her poignant advice.

"Why don't you write a book? And I said I'm not writing no book. And he was like, alright. And I left it alone. He left it alone," Brown said.

Fast forward a few more years and Brown lost the aunt she was closest with. She said God kept telling her to write a book and she kept ignoring it. That was until one day in January last year when she was watching church on her couch.

"And I heard somebody say, go write a book. Normally when I heard it before, I was like, I'm not writing a book. But I heard it that day and I grabbed a pen and paper, went in the bathroom, locked the door and the tears are just hitting the page," Brown said.

Recently, Brown did an Instagram live from her bathroom floor talking about that experience.

Three hours later, she walked out with her first draft.

"And it doesn't even seem real because I really didn't think that I could write, you know. I mean, we all can write, but I didn't really think that I had a story that was worth reading," Brown said.

The outside of the book is covered with symbolism, including the title, Pumped For My Journey, which Brown says stems from a suicide attempt at 17, using her insulin pump.

"God said, what you use to kill yourself is going to push you to your purpose," Brown said.

While the cover shows her chaotic, colorless life before learning to live with it compared to a calm, vibrant side and a compass in the middle - an insulin pump.

"My daughter created that pump. And that airplane symbolizes my Juanita who passed away. Every time I see an airplane, I think about her," Brown said.

Meant for middle and high schoolers, the book is part autobiography and part journaling prompts, which Brown hopes can be their guide.

She said that if she can make it, so can they.

"There's nothing wrong with being you. Never be ashamed of your story. I hope you enjoy creating your own and just know that your words hold power," Brown said.

