Why Richmond is painting Broad Street bus lanes red

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond is painting the town red, well, at least the Pulse bus lanes.

Four years after the GRTC Pulse launched a faster bus service up and down Broad Street, the city is painting the dedicated Pulse lanes red.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he hoped the bright colors would help improve safety for walkers, cyclists, and drivers.

"We want buses to stay in the bus lane and we want cars to stay out of the bus lane," Stoney said. "So it is a safety for not just our bus operators, but also for pedestrians and for those who also choose to share the road as well."

WTVR Richmond paints GRTC Pulse lanes red.

Alice Woodson, 32, of Richmond, was killed in 2019 when a GRTC Pulse bus hit her in the Pulse lane along West Broad Street near Bowe Street.

"We want to avoid any future fatalities," Stoney said. "That's why I think these red bus lanes are very important."

The $2 million project is expected to last most of the summer and will cause some delays along the busy Richmond road.

Money for the project came from a Department of Rail and Public transit grant.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.