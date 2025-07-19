Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson on American Revolution: 'We should be very aware'

RICHMOND, Va. — Rick Atkinson, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, recently visited the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to discuss his new book about the American Revolution.

"The Fate of the Day" is the second volume in Atkinson's trilogy about the American Revolution. The former Washington Post reporter spent six years writing this installment.

Before his sold-out lecture, Atkinson explained why events from 250 years ago remain relevant today.

"We should care because the only reason we are here is because of what happened during those eight years in the American Revolution," Atkinson said. "It spawned a republic. It spawned an empire — an American empire. 330 million of us today are the beneficiaries of an enlightened political heritage handed down to us from that entire revolutionary generation."

Atkinson is also known for writing a popular trilogy about World War II. For the past three years, he has collaborated with documentarian Ken Burns on a new project about the American Revolution. The 12-hour, six-part film will be released in November.

"In 2025, we should be very aware of how precious that historical gift to us is. And we should be absolutely determined that nobody's going to take it away from us. We're not going to let it slip away from us," Atkinson said.

"The Fate of the Day" is now available in bookstores.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.