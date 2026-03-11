5 people displaced by Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Five people were displaced by a house fire in Chesterfield on Tuesday, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to the home in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road around 4:20 p.m. Flames were coming through the roof of the home, and it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. Officials said the windy conditions also caused the fire to spread to the siding and gutters of a neighboring home.

No one was injured, and the home's five residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials believe the fire started on the outside of the house, the cause is under investigation.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS urges residents to avoid all outdoor burning and safely dispose of things like cigarette butts properly due to the windy and dry conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

