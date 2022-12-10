'Proud' VSU student from Nigeria graduates with 4.0 GPA: 'A long time coming'

RICHMOND, Va. -- At Virginia State University on Friday, hundreds of students prepared for their turn to take their final steps as students before charting their own path into the world.

"I felt great. Because it's been, it's been a long time coming," student Mofolake Odubonojo said.

For Odubonojo, getting to this point has been a journey of perseverance and a desire to help others.

"It's been really challenging and, you know, I'm really glad, I'm proud of myself that I made it this far," Odubonojo said.

Odubonojo's journey began in Lagos, Nigeria.

In her final semester earning an associate's degree, a cooking accident with hot oil left her with second-degree burns.

"Right side of my face and then my arm, my thighs, my leg, a little bit on my chest," Odubonojo said.

A month's stay in the hospital meant that she had to miss finals and repeat the semester. It also required both physical and mental therapy.

"I experienced a little bit of depression because it was hard for me to, you know, get back out there. Because, you know, I kind of looked different, like when I first got out of treatment," Odubonojo said.

But that experience inspired her to help others and she moved to the United States, where her brother lived, to pursue a degree in psychology.

Starting at a community college, she came to VSU after her sister-in-law shared her experiences there.

"How everybody comes together to work as a community as new," Odubonojo said.

Odubonojo said she had similar experiences that helped her push through tough times but also credited her upbringing.

"Being a Nigerian gave me that foundation to be able to pull through and be able to overcome every challenge and every change that I'm going through in my life," Odubonojo said.

Along with a full-time job as a residential counselor, Odubonojo will graduate with a 4.0 GPA, gaining praise from school leaders.

"Mofolake is pretty much indicative of a lot of the non-traditional students that come. Her story is unique, right? But her experiences are part of what makes HBCUs what they are," Dr. Jerry Crawford, the associate dean of the college of humanities and social sciences at VSU, said.

As she prepares to walk across the stage, Odubonojo says to anyone going through hard times to allow themselves to feel their emotions but find someone to talk with.

"Keep pushing and in the end, it'll pay off," Odubonojo said.

Odubonojo said she plans to take a year off after graduation but will return to earn a doctorate. She doesn't know which field exactly, but it will be in an area that will allow her to continue to help people.