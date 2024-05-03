Pro-Palestinian protesters go before Richmond judge, supporters push for dropped charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crowd gathered outside John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond on Friday to support those who were arrested Monday during a pro-Palestinian protest at VCU.

Despite their calls for all trespassing and unlawful assembly charges against all 13 individuals to be dropped, those who were charged appeared before a judge on Friday and learned their cases would move forward.

Six of the 13 individuals who were charged are VCU students, according to the university.

Their next court date is June 28.

