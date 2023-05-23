Prosecutors set aside charges against the man accused of killing Taborri Carter at a graduation party

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The charges against a man who police arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a graduation party have been set aside, according to the office of Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport. The shooting, which killed 20-year-old Taborri Carter and left seven others injured, happened on June 3 in the 10900 block of Stepney Road.

@MJGOTCHU on Instagram Taborri Carter was killed Friday, June 3, at a high school graduation party in Chester, Va.

About a week after the shooting, police arrested 18-year-old Andre L. Coleman, from Hopewell.

Coleman was charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

But those charges have now been nolle prossed, meaning Davenport's office decided to no longer prosecute the case.

Davenport's office did not give a reason for the decision.

"We can confirm the charges against Andre Coleman, III, were resolved by a nolle prosequi on April 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. However, due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, we cannot make further comment in order to protect the rights of all interested parties," a spokesperson for the office said in an email to CBS 6.

Under a nolle prosequi, charges can still be brought back against an individual at a later date.

The night of the shooting, police said more than 50 shots were fired from at least four different weapons, according to casings that were recovered at the scene. They estimated about 50-100 people were in attendance.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide," Chesterfield Police Capt. Michael Breeden told CBS 6. "They are currently working on other leads in reference to this case. We do not have a timeline of when we’ll be finished with the investigation. However, we are working as diligently as possible to find justice for the victims, particularly, Taborri Carter, his family, and the other victims that were shot.”

