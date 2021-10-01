Watch
Prosecutors: Neo-Nazis discussed assassination, prison break

FILE - In this file image from a Jan. 1, 2020, surveillance video released by the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland, Brian Mark Lemley Jr, right, and Patrik Mathews leave a store in Delaware where they purchased ammunition and paper shooting targets. In a court filing Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Lemley, accused of joining a white supremacist group and discussing violence at a gun rights rally in Virginia, is seeking his pretrial release from federal custody. (U.S. Attorney via AP, File)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Oct 01, 2021
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending 25-year prison sentences for two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia's Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors described former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. as domestic terrorists who prepared for a civil war and talked about planning an attack at the January 2020 rally in Virginia.

Mathews and Lemley Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to gun charges in June.

They were charged along with a third member of The Base, a white supremacist organization.

Defense attorneys filed their sentencing memos under seal.

