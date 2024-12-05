Commission advances three bills to potentially expand Virginia's unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — A state commission has advanced some bills that could potentially expand Virginia's unemployment benefits and increase some that haven't changed in decades.

The Commission on Unemployment Compensation voted on they bills after a presentation from some advocate groups who said unemployment benefits in Virginia are long overdue for an upgrade.

"The economy has increased. Things have gotten more expensive," said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center. "It's time that we recognize that they're going to need a little more to survive day to day while they look for work."

The first would add $50 to weekly benefits on top of what a person already gets. The last time benefit levels were increased was 10 years ago, when the average an individual would get was $300.

"That has a value of roughly $400 in today's economy, but, the benefit levels are not $400. Nobody in Virginia currently gets $400 for unemployment benefits," Levy-Lavelle said. "So, for somebody, for example, who is getting, $200 a week in unemployment benefits under this new proposal, if passed, they would get $250 a week."

The second bill would create a new dependent benefit, which already exists in other states.

Individuals would get an extra $25 a week per dependent, such as a spouse or child, with a maximum of three.

The third bill would raise the amount of money a person could earn through part-time work without losing benefits. The limit is currently $50, after which each dollar earned is a dollar removed from benefits.

Advocates say this limit has not changed since it was set in 2005 to account for 10 hours of minimum wage work.

"So, keeping the same spirit of the 2005 law means that the first $125 of somebody's part-time earnings while they're going through unemployment should be disregarded," Levy-Lavelle said.

While the bills did advance, Del. Chris Runion, R-Augusta, opposed all three.

"I think we can have an open and transparent conversation about that, but let's have all the numbers," Runion said.

He said he understands it's been years since increases to benefits, but he wants to see more analysis of the impact on employers, who are the ones who fund Virginia's unemployment program through taxes.

Small employers have come to me and said they're struggling in my part of the world with inflationary cost increases, labor cost increases," Runion said. "Minimum wage has gone up. I was at a small restaurant recently and they said, we're really struggling because we can't afford to pay what those new numbers are given our business model."

Advocates say they worked the Virginia Employment Commission, which said the part-time work income impact was negligible, while the $50 weekly benefits increase would amount to around 75 cents per employee per year.

"I don't mean to say that that's nothing, but for the system in Virginia for unemployed workers and their families to spread the cost of 75 cents over 100 employees," Levy-Lavelle said. "We think that cost is well worth it."

Advocates add that Virginia is the 45th state in the country when it comes to people enrolling in unemployment benefits. They say just how low the benefits are is a contributing factor.

One of the bills also calls for a study on how to more sustainably increase the benefits over time.

