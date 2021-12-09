Watch
Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia

Ting Shen/AP
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (Ting Shen/Pool via AP)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:10:59-05

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win six or seven of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

The maps released Wednesday were prepared by two special masters — one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans — in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The court has stepped in to draw the maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly. Spanberger represents a swing district in central Virginia.

That district would be re-centered in heavily Democratic Prince William county under the new proposal.

