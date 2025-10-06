Neighbors expected to pack planning meeting over proposed 108-home Colonial Heights development

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A rezoning proposal in Colonial Heights is expected to draw hundreds of residents to the city's next planning commission meeting as neighbors voice opposition to a proposed 108-home development.

City planners are considering a rezoning change that would allow an 82-acre parcel of woods behind Mount Pleasant Baptist Church to become a construction site for new homes.

"You're talking about over 100 structures being built," said Kim Tucker, a neighbor who opposes the rezoning proposal. "Most people have at least one car and right now, they're going to have at least one entrance on Elmwood. So at least 100 extra cars coming through a very quiet area on a regular basis."

The proposed development would include 36 single-family houses and 72 townhomes, according to Colonial Heights City Manager Doug Smith.

"The vast majority of [the 82 acres of woods] would be retained as open space, non-developed area," Smith said. "Anytime there is additional residential building or new commercial, [that] provides the opportunity for increased real estate tax revenue to the city."

If approved, the housing project could mean tens of thousands of new tax dollars flowing into the city budget.

Amir Tarmohamed has lived on Elmwood since 1998 and is one of hundreds expected to attend Tuesday night's planning commission meeting.

"It's very important to show my presence and those of us who live around here, they have to go and show a united force to the City Council," Tarmohamed said.

The neighborhood is nestled behind Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in an older, well-established area of Colonial Heights.

"I would say it's about 50 percent retired. And then we do have some younger families moving in which is nice," Tucker said. "I worry that our neighborhood will change."

Opponents also argue the city has not been transparent in how the proposal came about.

"There is a sign on Conduit but you can't even tell it's there because of the direction it's facing," Tucker said.

Neighbors opposed to the growth say worsening traffic and overcrowded schools are their two biggest concerns.

The city is considering rezoning the area from neighborhood residential low density to residential high density.

Tuesday night's planning commission meeting was moved from its normal spot in city hall to the middle school in anticipation of a larger than normal crowd.

Colonial Heights City Council could vote on the proposal as early as November.

