Why Henrico planners rejected Project:Homes’ proposal to build dozens of new homes on Nine Mile Road

Henrico homes SCOTT THUMB .png
Henrico County documents
A rendering of the type of homes planned for the site.
Henrico homes SCOTT THUMB .png
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A project on Nine Mile Road that would add dozens of new homes with support from Henrico’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund received an initial thumbs-down from the county planning commission this month. But the nonprofit behind it is reworking the plan and hopeful for a warmer reception from county supervisors.

Project:Homes’ proposal for about 60 detached homes across Nine Mile Road from New Bridge Learning Center was recommended for denial at the commission’s September meeting. It now goes to the board of supervisors for a final vote that’s scheduled for November. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

