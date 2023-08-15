Pro-am kart race raises teen mental health awareness, funds for the Cameron Gallagher Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pro-am kart race at Virginia International Raceway in Danville next week will benefit the Cameron Gallagher Foundation and help bring more awareness to teen mental health.

Karting4CKG will pair professional drivers with amateurs to see who is fastest around the world-famous track just ahead of the Michelin GT Challenge.

CKG Foundation head Clair Norman said next Thursday, August 24 promises to be a great night for the whole family.

“Sponsors for teams, match with a professional driver and compete for the fastest track times,” Norman said. “This a lights-out fun, competitive fundraising event. Professional drivers start their race weekend by donating their time to amplify the importance of mental health for all."

Norman, who is Cameron Gallagher’s aunt, points out that while the 16-year-old died after completing a half-marathon in March 2014, from an undiagnosed heart arrythmia, she had struggled with depression.

Norman said the young woman was adamant about bringing these issues to light so people can talk openly and find solutions.

Sandy Wiggins, from ACG Wealth Management, is a Gallagher family friend and a sponsor of Karting4CKG.

He came up with the idea in 2021 as a way to tie his enthusiasm for cars to a cause he is passionate about.

“It just seems like a great way to bring more young people to the table to talk about and raise awareness about teen mental health,” Wiggins said. “And in a different part of Virginia to make sure the message is getting out far and wide.”

