Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

Steve Helber/AP
A No Trespassing sign on the property of farmer Jim Medeiros at his farm Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Wilsons, Va. Medeiros owns a 143-acre dairy and poultry farm and has had issues with hunting dogs on his property killing chickens. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 11, 2022
WILSONS, Va. — Several property owners in Virginia are suing the state Department of Wildlife Resources over a state law that allows hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property.

A number of states allow hunters to retrieve their dogs without permission from property owners under certain circumstances. But Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has specifically denied access.

The property owners allege that allowing hunters to go on their property without permission amounts to an uncompensated taking of their land.

However, the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance says the vast majority of hunters are considerate of land owners and want to continue Virginia's centuries-old tradition of hunting with dogs.

Jim Medeiros
Farmer Jim Medeiros holds one of his chickens during an interview at his farm Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Wilsons, Va. Medeiros owns a 143-acre dairy and poultry farm and has had issues with hunting dogs on his property killing chickens. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

