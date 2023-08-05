Private helicopter carrying two occupants crashes in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. -- A private helicopter crashed around 12:45pm into the wood line near White Marsh Road, according to information released by Virginia State Police.

Two occupants were in the helicopter at the time of the crash. Both have been identified and were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The helicopter, Hughes 369 Delta, was operated by Haverfield Aviation.

Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash and the FAA has been notified.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.