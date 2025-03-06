Newly passed bill aims to improve education system in Virginia prisons, prepare returning citizens for success

RICHMOND, Va. — Prison reform and education advocates are awaiting action from Gov. Glenn Youngkin on legislation that they say aims to improve the education system in state prisons and prepare returning citizens for success and lower recidivism rates.

After spending 22 years in state prison for a nonviolent drug offense, Kenneth Hunter has been building a new life for himself, including working for the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

"I'm proud of what I've accomplished since I've been home for the last four years," Hunter said.

Hunter told CBS 6 he wonders how different things could be if he had access to college courses during his time in prison.

"I would be a lot further along in the process to say the least," he said.

And it's why Hunter and other advocates support a bill approved this past General Assembly session that aims to standardize and improve the education system in state prisons and give the roughly 10,000 people released each year a solid footing for return.

"That's what we do as humans. We want to educate ourselves. We want to learn. This what makes us successful in society," Hunter said.

Among those aims are raising literacy rates, getting more people their GEDs, and expanding college courses to all state facilities.

The bill's main sponsor, Del. Betsy Carr D-Richmond) says the main thing the bill does is a create a task force to look at various challenges and recommend legislation to improve the system.

"There will be a requirement that all the data that DOC has will be shared, so that people will know how many people we have incarcerated, what their needs are, and so forth," Carr explained.

Bill co-sponsor Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield) explained that among the issues are the wait times for current programs offered in state prisons.

"Today, we have individuals waiting to receive services and education opportunities because we don't have the staffing needs," Coyner said.

The bill also calls for a review to make sure salaries for teachers in state prisons are competitive with the school districts they're in.

"Teachers are nation builders, and so we want to make sure they're compensated properly," Hunter said.

The bill passed with large bipartisan support in both chambers and Hunter says the bill builds off of an executive order last year from Gov. Youngkinon supporting returning citizens.

Hunter and the sponsors both say not only will it add to that support, but it will, in turn, lead to a stronger Commonwealth.

"Our hope is that this helps people get jobs and get back out into the community and have productive income earning jobs and be part of our community again," Coyner said.

Youngkin has until March 24 to take action on this bill and all pieces of legislation that were sent to him this past. A spokesperson says they are in the process of reviewing them all.

