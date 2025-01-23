'Princess for a Day' program teaches public speaking and posture to help empower young girls in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A program that gives young girls a chance to show elegance, poise, and how to love themselves and their community is returning to Richmond for its second year.

Coressa Williams developed "Princess for a Day," a six-month program that teaches girls ages 3 to 15 skills they don't necessarily learn in school, including table manners, public speaking, posture, and how to dress fashionably.

The program concludes with a big runway event on March 22 at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel, where about 65 young girls will show off their confidence, style, and tiaras.

After the event, there will also be a fashion show that is open to any young girls in the community.

Williams says Miss Richmond and Miss Virginia will be at the event to present the girls with crowns.

"We're really happy that the program has expanded here because it gives people here and the surrounding areas opportunities to still be a part of this program and remind these girls that they're amazing, they're wonderful," explained Williams. "They're faced with so many challenges in the world today, but if they can internalize their self-beauty and self-worth, we know that it's a win-win."

"Try to hang your head high, like it's important and like you are the most special person in the room," said Princess for a Day participant Layla Smith. "It will give you a bit more confidence when you're walking."

You can visit the Princess for a Day website here to register for the fashion show.

