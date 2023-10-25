Why they're helping provide Christmas gifts for children in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond organization that helps teach young women the importance of grace, poise, and elegance is hoping to provide Christmas presents for 100 kids in the Richmond area. It's all part of their holiday gifting campaign.

Princess for a Day executive director and founder Coressa Williams says this is their first year in the Richmond area, and they want to be sure the young princesses understand the importance of giving back to their community.

"For the princesses, it's life-changing to be hands-on, understand the importance of impacting a life," Williams said. "You know if you're impacting a family, if you're causing their burden to be just a little bit lighter, put a smile on their face, it just doesn't get better than that."

WTVR

Tamar Givens, 9, said 'Princess for a Day' has helped give her confidence, and she's excited to be able to help families in her community.

"It makes me feel like I'm a change maker that makes change happen in the world," Givens explained. "It makes me feel happy that I get to like make people happy."

If you are interested in being one of the recipient families, sign up online at https://princessforadayoutreach.com/ before November 1st.

You can also visit the site to help sponsor a family.

Gifts will be distributed in the second week of December.