These little princesses are spreading love by giving backpacks to children in need

RICHMOND, Va. — Girls in Richmond are learning elegance, self-love and how to show that love to their community.

This weekend, "Princess for a Day" is giving away backpacks so children have the tools they need to succeed this school year.

The organization hopes to give away more than 50 backpacks this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn on Pinetta Drive in Midlothian.

Princess for a Day's Executive Director Coressa Williams said giving back is a big part of the group's mission.

"It's not just the backpack. They're going to come stuff with the things that they need to go back to school, to be ready to learn, to be those educators and to be the future leaders of America," Williams explained.

One princess said s the program is helping her get ready to go back to school too.

"Thinking about it now, it's even more exciting because like, they gave me more confidence to talk to my teachers and make friends in the class," rising fourth grader Tamar Givens said.

WTVR Tamar Givens

If you'd like to register to receive a backpack, submit a contact us form on the Princess for a Day website.

It's also not too late to register for Richmond's Princess for a Day program.