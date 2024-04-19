This program is boosting young Virginia girls confidence and teaching them life skills

RICHMOND, Va. – A program is giving young girls a chance to show elegance, poise, and how to love themselves and their community.

The "Princess for a Day" organization is kicking off its second year in the River City.

Hampton Roads native Coressa Williams developed the six-month program to teach girls ages 3 to 15 skills they don't necessarily learn in school.

That includes table manners, public speaking, posture, and how to dress fashionably.

One young lady taking part in the program told CBS 6 the experience helped her show off her passion for cooking.

"It's kind, it's fun and you will do fun things," she noted.

Williams says registration is open right now.

You can sign up at https://princessforaday.org/.

