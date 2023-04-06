State Police chase ends in shootout with Chesterfield man wanted for abduction

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A police chase on Interstate 95 ended in a shootout between Virginia State Police and a Chesterfield man accused of abduction Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police said it all started around 9:40 p.m. when a trooper saw a Jeep Cherokee on I-95 south with the wrong license plates displayed. They also learned the car was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of a woman earlier in the day.

The trooper pulled over the car in Fairfax County near Exit 167 and spoke with the driver. State Police said when the trooper returned to his patrol car and learned the driver was in fact the abduction suspect, the driver sped off. That's when the chase began.

The Jeep hit a guardrail near mile marker 152, but kept speeding down I-95 into Prince William County. Around Exit 148, State Police said the SUV ran off of the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

According to State Police, the driver of the Jeep began shooting at troopers as they tried to approach the car. State Police fired back.

The man driving the car was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was identified as a 34-year-old from North Chesterfield.

The passenger, identified as 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York, died at the scene, State Police said.

A gun was found in the SUV, State Police said.

No troopers were injured in the shooting. The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is state policy.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.