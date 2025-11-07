Several students at Prince George junior high school ingest THC gummies, principal says

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Several students at N.B. Clements Junior High School in Prince George County ingested THC gummies on Friday, according to a letter from the school principal.

Principal Matt Weston said during fourth block, his office received several reports of students feeling sick.

After interviews with students, administrators learned that the students had ingested the THC-infused gummies.

Weston's letter explained that administrators were able to find and confiscate the gummies from the student.

EMS evaluated the students who felt sick, Weston said.

"Today should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by substances that may appear harmless but contain ingredients unsafe for children. We ask families to speak with their students about never accepting or consuming any food, candy, or drink from others unless it comes from home or a trusted source," Weston said.

The letter said the student responsible for distributing the gummies "will be subject to discipline" in accordance with the district's code of conduct.

"Our school will continue to work with the Prince George County Police Department as we investigate this incident."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

