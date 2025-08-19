Drivers ignore barriers, risk danger at massive Prince George County sinkhole: 'It's terrible'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A massive sinkhole on Templeton Road in Prince George County continues to pose a danger as some drivers ignore barriers and warnings to drive around the hazard.

It's been 35 days since a storm washed out part of the road, leaving behind a gaping hole and making the road off-limits to through traffic.

"Somebody's going to go through there and their car's going to get caught, cause it's going to fall apart," Pam Hammond said.

CBS 6 witnessed multiple vehicles, including a Jeep, driving around the sinkhole despite clear warning signs. While interviewing resident Shannon Holley, another vehicle drove through the area.

"I can understand why people are, but it's so dangerous at this point," Holley said.

To assess the severity of the situation, a camera lowered through a hole where asphalt should be revealed the extensive damage underneath the road surface.

Neighbors report that on July 15, a storm washed away a pipe running under the road, eroding what was previously solid ground.

"It's terrible, it's a danger, it's a huge hole," Susie Wade said.

With minimal ground supporting the remaining pavement and a massive hole in the middle of the road, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) installed signs, barricades, barrels, and cones. However, these safety measures are frequently moved or ignored.

"People keep moving it and driving through there when they're not supposed to be," Hammond said when asked why the road wasn't effectively blocked. When asked how often she sees this happening, she replied, "Everyday."

"People move cones, they go around it, but that's dangerous because you don't want to mess your car up," said Shawn Gary, another concerned resident.

During my Tuesday morning visit, I found one cone in the grass, several barrels on their side, some crushed, and signs that had been moved.

"On a daily basis I see everybody trying to go around this and then somebody comes and puts this stuff back up. I'm assuming VDOT," Wade said.

Residents report that it's not just cars attempting to navigate around the hazard. "There was a full size dually pickup truck with a full size trailer and boat coming through," Holley said.

The closure has forced residents to take detours, adding to their frustration.

"It's already rural enough there, we don't need to have less roads to get to places," Gary said.

"Please hurry up and fix it," Hammond said. "We need our road."

Prince George County officials said that according to VDOT, work is expected to begin on September 5, with the project taking approximately six weeks to complete.

