Mystery grows along Virginia road. Who (or what) is knocking down traffic signs?

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George County drivers are voicing concerns after multiple road signs, including a stop sign, were knocked down along Sandy Ridge Road.

Melinda Hodges, who has lived on Sandy Ridge Road for the past three years, noticed the problem while walking her dog.

"I thought it was kinda crazy," Hodges said.

The sign alerting drivers to an upcoming stop sign at Merchant's Hope Road was face down in a ditch, prompting Hodges' husband to prop it up.

This isn't the only sign down on Sandy Ridge Road.

Two of three warning arrows are bent downwards into the grass.

"People often times will be in the ditch further up around that curve, so yeah, it's very dangerous," Hodges said.

WTVR Melinda Hodges

For drivers who regularly use Sandy Ridge and Merchants Hope Road, like Tyron Grammer, there is good reason to be concerned.

"Very dangerous. It's dangerous when [the signs are] up, so when they're down, best of luck to you," Grammer said.

"It's very very busy, Route 10. Even with the stop sign, it's dangerous pulling out there, even when you come to a complete stop," driver Carol Hendricks added.

Hodges believes whoever knocked the signs down must have damaged their vehicle in the process.

"It was concreted in, so whoever hit that sign, I'm sure it tore their vehicle up, cause yeah, it was cemented in the ground," Hodges said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) replaced the stop sign immediately once they were notified it was knocked down. VDOT is still assessing the remaining signs for damage and they will be re-installed as soon as possible. Anyone with information about the damaged signs is asked to call Prince George County Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.