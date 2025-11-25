Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man arrested after double shooting in Prince George

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 25, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 25, 2025
Posted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting at the Disputanta Ruritan Club, the Prince George County Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Marlo Moore, 37, of Petersburg, was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting, which happened at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Two people suffered serious injuries and required treatment in higher-level trauma centers, according to police. Both victims are in stable condition and recovering.

"Our investigators have worked tirelessly since Sunday morning to follow up on leads and secure this arrest," said Chief William Early. "We are committed to maintaining safety in Prince George County and ensuring those who commit acts of violence are brought to justice."

Moore is charged with two counts of felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Police said six firearms were seized during their investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 804-733-2773. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone