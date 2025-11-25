Man arrested after double shooting in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting at the Disputanta Ruritan Club, the Prince George County Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Marlo Moore, 37, of Petersburg, was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting, which happened at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Two people suffered serious injuries and required treatment in higher-level trauma centers, according to police. Both victims are in stable condition and recovering.

"Our investigators have worked tirelessly since Sunday morning to follow up on leads and secure this arrest," said Chief William Early. "We are committed to maintaining safety in Prince George County and ensuring those who commit acts of violence are brought to justice."

Moore is charged with two counts of felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Police said six firearms were seized during their investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 804-733-2773. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

