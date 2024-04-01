Prince George police continuing search for gunman in gas station double shooting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Prince George County Police are continuing their search for the people responsible for a shooting at a gas station on Easter Sunday.

Police say they need the public's help in finding the gunman in the shooting, which took place in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station on Colonial Crossing Drive.

Samantha Pruett, who frequently shops at the Sheetz location says she was at the gas station just hours before the shooting.

“We stopped here earlier in the day. We usually do make a Sheetz run a few times a week," Pruett said.

WTVR Samantha Pruett

Police say just after 5 p.m. Sunday, shots rang out in the gas station parking lot. When police arrived, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One victim was taken via helicopter to Chippenham Hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

The other victim was taken to Tri-Cities Emergency Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Kind of makes you hyper-vigilant, you know what I mean? It makes you scared to go places because things can happen anywhere, so you definitely want to exercise caution when you go everywhere," Pruett said. "But now you just want to pay extra attention. That’s how I feel.”

If you have any information about the shooting, Prince George police ask you to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

