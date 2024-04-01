Police searching for suspect after 2 injured in Virginia gas station shooting on Easter

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting in a gas station parking lot in Prince George on Easter.

Officers were called to the Sheetz at 1900 Colonial Crossing Drive just before 5:10 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a "shooting incident," according to Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police.

"Officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds," police said. "One victim was transported by Med Flight to Chippenham Hospital in critical condition, and another victim was transported to the Tri-Cities Emergency Center with non-life-threatening injuries."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check late Sunday.

"Detectives are actively investigating this incident," Grochmal wrote.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information that could help in the investigation is urged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by using the department's P3tips app.

SCENE VIDEO: 2 injured after shooting at Virginia gas station on Easter